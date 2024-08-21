Robert Downey Jr’s return to the MCU might seem like a hasty decision after Jonathan Majors’ firing from the role of Kang the Conqueror. However, RDJ recently revealed that it had been discussed for quite some time, and it was Marvel boss Kevin Feige who approached the former Iron Man actor to appear as Doctor Doom. Keep scrolling for the deets.

RDJ got his second chance with Marvel, and thanks to that, he became one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. His status as an actor has elevated further after bagging every award this season, including an Oscar for Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Marvel has been going through a rough patch after the Infinity Saga ended with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. MCU’s content is being criticized a lot by the fans. At the San Diego Comic-Con, the Russo brothers announced RDJ’s return to the MCU as Victor Von Doom. He will be appearing in Avengers: doomsday and Secret Wars.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Robert Downey Jr revealed that his return to the MCU was planned about a year ago. Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger were involved in it. The Avengers: Doomsday star said, “Probably a year ago because Feige and I have kept in touch.” He explained, “We’re pals. I’m close with the Russo brothers. We have other business we’re doing. So there’s this little group of fellow travelers, and I had this instinct that I wanted to go to Bob Iger. And I had an idea, outside of the cinematic universe, for how I could be of service to what’s going on in the parks and all their location-based energy.”

Robert Downey Jr continued, “And Susan and I were sitting down with Feige at one point, and he said, ‘It just keeps occurring to me that if you were to come back…’ And Susan was like, ‘Wait, wait, come back as what?’ And then we both realized, over time, that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy. And he brought up Victor von Doom, and I looked into the character, and I was like Wow.”

The Oscar-winner is hyped about the upcoming Avengers movies – Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. He added, “So it’s this crazy, weird thing that’s going on, and if that all goes, we’ll just remake what many people say is the greatest film of all time.”

Robert Downey Jr has reportedly been offered $80 million+ for his much-awaited return and other perks. Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be released on May 1, 2026, while Secret Wars is scheduled to be released in 2027.

