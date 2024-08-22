Trap Box Office (North America): Surpasses M Night Shyamalan's Knock At The Cabin, Avoids Being His Lowest-Grossing Film

M. Night Shyamalan’s film Trap has scraped up just enough at the domestic (U.S. and Canada) box office to avoid being the acclaimed director’s lowest-grossing film. The film has surpassed Shyamalan’s 2023 Release, Knock at the Cabin, to avoid being his second lowest-grossing film at the domestic box office. Instead, Trap now holds the third spot on the undesirable list.

Director M. Night Shyamalan, once known for delivering stellar hits, is having a rather muted run at the box office. Shyamalan’s film debuted in the wake of the Indie horror summer hit Long Legs, which has stunningly grossed $100 million at the global box office against a production budget of $10M.

Meanwhile, Trap, with a production budget of $30 million (self-funded by Shyamalan), has not come close to the success of Longlegs. Trap has raked in $38 million at the domestic box office. Despite the underwhelming performance, Trap has managed to avoid being Shyamalan’s lowest-grossing film by overtaking the 2023 release Knock at the Cabin’s $35.3 million lifetime run.

Trap is now his third-lowest-grossing film, behind 1998’s Wide Awake ($282,000) and 2023’s Knock At the Cabin. M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film, Trap, is struggling to reach the box office success of his most acclaimed films, including Signs and Sixth Sense.

Meanwhile, Trap has grossed $63 million worldwide, surpassing Knock at the Cabin’s $54 million lifetime haul.

Trap marked M Night Shyamalan’s return to Warner Bros. after nearly 20 years. Earlier this year, the studio also released his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan’s debut feature, The Watchers, which also bombed at the box office and concluded its run with $33 million worldwide.

Trap, which stars Josh Hartnett as a serial killer, opened to mixed reviews and currently sits at a “rotten” 55% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

