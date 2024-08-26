Amy Jackson married Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick in a dreamy ceremony on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. While the couple shared a beautiful post about their wedding ceremony, several pictures and videos from their special day have also taken social media by storm. The two shared a romantic first dance as man and wife, and we could not stop gushing with delight.

Talking about the same, a fan page of the couple shared some dreamy pictures and videos of them, especially from their first dance. While Ed Westwick opted for a formal white shirt and tuxedo, a black bowtie, and pants, Amy Jackson looked resplendent in a white backless gown. The two can be seen lost in each other’s eyes while dancing together after their wedding. At one point, Ed swoons his wife in his arms and shares a kiss with her, which leaves the crowd cheering for them. Some fans also observed that Ed’s wedding sequence in Gossip Girl with Leighton Meester’s Blair had a similar scene. In another video, the newlyweds look oh-so-in-love while dancing with each other. Take a look at the videos from their first dance post wedding.

Apart from this, several pictures from Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick’s wedding, too, have been going viral like wildfire. The Ek Deewana Tha actress went for an ethereal sheer veil which complemented her beautiful wedding gown. In one of the pictures, the newlyweds are lost in each other’s eyes while posing against the backdrop of a picturesque sunset. Take a look at the pictures from their wedding ceremony.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick were engaged in January earlier this year. Ed proposed to his ladylove on one of their ski trips to the mountains. Ed also shares a close bond with Amy’s son Andreas from her previous relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou.

