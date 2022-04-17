Fantastic Beasts and the Secrets of Dumbledore has created a new box office record, though it might be the one that fans will dislike. The threequel to the Harry Potter spin-off was released on 8th April. As the name suggests, it took a deeper dive into the history of Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, as well as his relationship with Geralt Grindelwald.

This time, Grindelwald is played by Mads Mikkelsen. Recently, it was announced that Warner Bros has censored the six-second scene that refers to the gay relationship between Albus and Geralt in China. This was done to cater to the needs of one of the biggest markets in the world.

Despite that, Fantastic Beasts and the Secrets of Dumbledore is doing poorly at the box office. It was previously reported that the Eddie Redmayne starrer earned just a mere $58 million overseas on its opening weekend. This is much lower than its predecessors. Now, new data from The Hollywood Reporter has come in and it seems like the third instalment of the Harry Potter spin-off has created a new record.

As per the report, Fantastic Beasts and the Secrets of Dumbledore debuted in North American theaters with the worst box office opening of the Harry Potter franchise. It said that the movie is on its way to earning between $40 to $45 million over its opening weekend in the continent. With a $200 million budget, the film is doing extremely poorly.

When it comes to the reviews of the movie, it has received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. While some call it the best movie in the franchise, others deem it the worst. Some appreciate Mads Mikkelson as Geralt Grindelwald, and those who dislike it say that the movie adds nothing new to the wizarding world franchise.

The way Fantastic Beasts and the Secrets of Dumbledore performs at the box office is crucial was understanding whether or not a 4th and 5th instalment of the Harry Potter spin-off series should be made. Have you watched the movie? Share your thoughts with us!

