KGF: Chapter 2 is undoubtedly one of the most-anticipated films of 2022 and its first reviews are already shaking up the internet. Since its first part was such a massive hit, people have high expectations from the movie; its pre-brooking trends have also been a testament to this fact. According to a recent report, the pirated version of the action drama has already been dropped online just within hours of the first show.

For the unversed, the second part of KGF hit the theatres today and it has opened to raving reviews from the audience. The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel and even stars Bollywood actors like Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The plot is a continuation of the first one where the story revolves around Rocky, played by Yash, and Kolar Gold Fields.

Piracy has proven to be a huge issue in the entertainment industry and after a print of Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast was leaked online, KGF: Chapter 2 has now become a victim to the illegal sites. The move was dropped on websites like TamilRockers, Movierulz and more, just within minutes of the first day’s first show.

Superstar Yash’s fans have been trying their best to contain the situation by urging people to not watch the film on these illegal mediums.

Previously, director Prashanth Neel had also put up a note on Twitter as a precautionary measure but looks like no difference was made by it. “8 years of blood, sweat & tears have gone into bringing you all KGF. We urge you all not to take videos while watching KGF Chapter 2 in the cinemas and upload it on the internet. Let’s all experience the grandiose of KGF in cinemas only and not to spoil it for others waiting to watch it in theatres.”, his note said.

The KGF: Chapter 2 director also added in the caption, “The Fight against piracy starts with you! Please don’t take videos & photos and avoid posting them online! Say NO to PIRACY.”

