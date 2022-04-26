The Kardashian-Jenner family never fail to make it to the headlines. Not just them, but even those associated with them. As per reports coming in now, from the Blac Chyna vs the Kardashian-Jenner case, Kylie Jenner has taken to the stands to testify against her brother, Rob Kardashian’s ex. Read on to know the tea she spilt there.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, Rob’s ex had filed a case against the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2017 and slapped a $108 million defamation case. In it, she claimed that they purposefully interfered with her contract on the Rob and Chyna spin-off of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Now, it seems like things are getting dirty.

Advertisement

As per the latest TMZ reports, Kylie Jenner has testified in court against Blac Chyna and below are a few things she revealed. The young Jenner entrepreneur reportedly shared that Chyna had slashed her ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga with a knife during an argument. For the unversed, Tyga and Chyna were in a relationship before he started dating Kylie and even share a child.

The portal reported Kylie Jenner saying, “He showed me his arm and said Chyna had slashed him with a knife.” Kylie added that after learning that her brother, Rob Kardashian, had been dating Chyna, she and Tyga went to see Rob and warn him. The mother of two added, “I was a little bit concerned from the things I had heard from Tyga.”

During the trial, Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, interrogated Kylie during cross-examination about a prior deposition she gave stating that when she and Tyga visited Rob to warn him, she wished him the best. To this, Kylie responded, “I don’t recall actually saying that.”

While testifying in court, Kylie Jenner also spoke about the allegedly threatening texts that she received from Blac Chyna. As reported by PEOPLE, the Kylie Cosmetics owner said, “I remember one time I woke up to threatening texts. From what I remember, she sent me a bunch of devil emojis and said something like, ‘Counting down the days’ to either beat me or something.” The reality star added, “I don’t know what she meant. I took it as an empty threat.”

Before Kylie Jenner, mommy Kris Jenner had testified in court and spoken about the same. In her testimony, she stated that she had heard from Kylie that Blac Chyna had threatened to kill her and had even physically harmed Tyga. Blac Chyna is yet to respond to these claims made by the Jenner-Kardashians.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Johnny Depp VS Amber Heard: Actor Threatened Of ‘Getting Removed From The Court’ After He Hilariously Forgets The Name Of His Own Movies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube