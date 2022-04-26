Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are now dominating the social media as several reports, videos and pictures are going viral from their defamation case trial at a Virginia Court. The ex-couple has made several explosive revelations in the last few days. Monday marks the fourth day of their trial.

In the latest report, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was seen taking a stand against the allegation made by his ex-wife Heard. The actor has yet again made shocking revelations submitting his case. Scroll down to know more about what he said.

As per SpotboyE report, Johnny Depp categorically denied claims of him putting out cigarettes on Amber Heard. The claim came up after the court played an audio record of Amber’s allegation against Depp. He also said that he would become ‘physically ill’ and would need to go away to ‘vomit’ whenever he engaged in a verbal altercation with his ex-wife.

Previous reports claimed that the Aquaman actress had accused Depp of domestic violence and claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor threw a phone at her face in the middle of an argument. This also left a bruise on her cheek. The Hollywood actor denied the allegations as well and said that the actress is trying to get a ‘premature financial resolution’.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard started dating in early 2012 before getting engaged in the year 2014. The two got married in a private ceremony at their home in Los Angeles in 2015. However, their marriage did not last long and Heard filed for a divorce in 2016 on accounts of domestic abuse.

The case further intensified when the actress penned an op-ed for the Washington Post, calling herself a domestic violence survivor. Depp then filed a defamation case against his ex-wife, suing her for $50 million. Aquaman actress then counter-sued him with $100 million defamation.

