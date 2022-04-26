Wardrobe malfunctions are a common occurrence especially when artists put up powerful performances in risky outfits. Some of them have even excelled at the art of covering it up like a boss, not letting it become a big deal. A few years back, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez suffered an oops moment during a live performance, when she was taking a few minutes to thank fans and wave them goodbye.

For the unversed, JLo has lately been in the news for her relationship with the Batman fame Ben Affleck. She recently shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram flaunting her engagement ring which instantly took the internet by storm. In one of the clips, she could be seen sucking on a lollipop while being settled in the passenger seat of the car while the big rock on her ring finger is clearly on the show.

In the year 2016, Jennifer Lopez was performing for a live audience in Las Vegas when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction towards the end of the show. The singer was wearing a well-fitting shimmery bodysuit which had full sleeves and covered her legs completely. The suit had an intricate silver design which was a mix of silver and black. JLo decided to leave her hair open with soft prominent curls which added on to the beauty of the look. The Jenny From The Block singer pulled off an energetic performance that night but her dress decided to give in during the final moments.

It so happened that Jennifer Lopez thanked her fans for attending the concert and went on to link arms with the back dancers and bow down as a way of saying thank you. When bent down, the stitch around her hips burst open, showing a bit of skin underneath. However, Jenny carried on like a boss and that’s clearly what won our hearts.

