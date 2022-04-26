Scarlett Johansson is one of the most followed female actors in Hollywood even before she stepped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow. Apart from her promising skills as an artist, she is also widely adored for her beauty and the way she carries herself with utmost grace. A few years back, her fans were utterly shocked when they found out that an s*x toy shop at the border of Mexico is using her pictures to sell the most explicit products.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Johansson is an American actress who has worked in a series of hit films in the last few years. She was the highest-paid actress in 2018 and 2019 and still remains one of the most sought-after artists in the industry. She was last seen playing the lead role in the 2021 movie Black Widow which worked quite well following its OTT release.

Advertisement

In the year 2012, TMZ reported that an s*x shop named VIP at Calexico in CA was using Scarlett Johansson’s picture on their visiting card without her knowledge. The card featured a sultry photograph of her, dressed in an unbuttoned white shirt, letting her black bra show. She was seen leaning against a grey wall in the click while sitting in a corner with messed up short hair.

The visiting card also mentioned a bunch of items that the store sold including p*rn DVDs and CDs, d*ldos, lotions, lubricants, and lingerie, amongst others. When the same publication spoke to the store manager about the image used, he revealed that he had no idea who the person was. “What does it have to do with the business card? I don’t know who Scarlett Johansson is.”, the unnamed man said.

Blaming it on the card makers, he further said, “The owner ordered cards from a company and said we need something with a girl on the card and the company did it.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood.

Must Read: “Johnny Depp Is A Huge Narcissist”: Howard Stern Slams Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Over Amber Heard Defamation Suit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube