Wait, wait, wait…so after Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drinking each other’s blood was made a piece of public news, a Vampire Association warned them about it! Almost a week ago, the couple, who are one of the most followed pairs in Hollywood, especially regarding their affection for each other, revealed that they drink each other’s blood.

Fox and MGK got engaged in January this year and shared the happy news with their fans through social media. It was reported that the musician popped the question right below a tree that holds a high significance in their life.

Coming back to the point, now, we are no one to judge what Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly like to do in their lives. But an association based on Vampires and maybe of Vampires as well, who knows, has warned the couple and cautioned them over lovers drinking each other’s blood, as per TMZ. It is based in New Orleans, and Belfazaar Ashantison, the head of the group, has cautioned them.

Now obviously, netizens who are quick to react to such matters took to social media to share how they felt about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly being warned for drinking blood. However, this time the reaction was much more of being confused than trolling or anything else. Honestly, who wouldn’t, it is a Vampires Association! Check out a few of them below:

Never knew there's a thing as Vampire Association 😂 pic.twitter.com/XdMYmJGdDh — Harrison  (@HarrisonAkadidi) May 2, 2022

the vampire association reaching out to megan fox and mgk but not ME is like, a criminal offense — alex (in hell) (@dunwallbutcher) May 3, 2022

Since when was there a Vampire Association?💀 pic.twitter.com/AvGzDN9mmM — VⒶMP 𐕣 (@NoSleepQuxn) May 3, 2022

I'm sorry but the Vampire Association? Someone's been watching too much #twilight 😂😂🤣🧛🏻 — ✩MandysBlog85✩ (@damanda835) May 2, 2022

Y’all…… I was today-years-old when I found it there’s a whole New Orleans Vampire Association…. 😶😲 — Niqua👑 (@Niqua337) May 3, 2022

Really not surprise oh Mrs fox and MGK drinking each other blood, my things is What do you mean Vampire association is warning them about it …. Where, when, who, why, how. pic.twitter.com/Shbf8UogB7 — Mr Costello 🤧🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@cesar_marseille) May 3, 2022

Meanwhile, a new report states that the wedding plans for Fox and Kelly’s wedding are in full swing. The couple was said to not be in any rush to tie the knot after getting engaged, so a source revealed that the two might end up getting married next year.

Previously, Machine Gun Kelly shared that he is close to Kim Kardashian‘s beau Pete Davidson and would want him to be the best man for his and Megan Fox’s wedding. MGK also shared that he was with Davidson while he sent texts to Kim’s ex-Kanye West amid their feud. Read more about that on Koimoi!

