The Met Gala 2022, also known as the “fashion’s biggest night out,” is here, and as the several celebs walk down the red carpet, we bring you some of the highlights from the event. From Blake Lively’s transformable gown to Alicia Keys’ cape featuring the NYC skyline, Natasha Poonawalla’s goddess in gold, Kim Kardashian’s most expensive fit in the world, and more.

Each year has a theme and this year was ‘Gilded Glamour.’ We can assure you that the A-listers attending the gala didn’t disappoint. Previously, many celebs, like Rihanna, have pointed out how a few stars don’t adhere to the theme.

The first and foremost moment that caught our attention at the Met Gala 2022 was Alicia Keys’ cape. The Girl on Fire singer had an ‘Empire State of Mind’ as she wore a silver gown and black cape by Ralph Lauren embroidered with the Manhattan skyline. She had a silver gown, which twinkled like the stars at night. Keys’ hairdo also made the heads tilt.

We have to talk about Blake Lively’s Versace gown that transforms from copper pink to aqua blue. The actress, accompanied by her husband, Ryan Reynolds, dazzled in a rose gold strapless gown at Met Gala 2022. It had beaded embellishment all over, a long train, and a huge bow. She donned matching gloves and a tiara, looking like Lady Liberty!

blake lively’s dress inspired by the oxidation process of the statue of liberty. #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/vVJqsOrX86 — AARON (@lidolmix) May 2, 2022

Kim Kardashian is known for going the extra mile, and so she did. The SKIMS founder, accompanied by her beau Pete Davidson, was a picture to behold. Her tribute to Marilyn Monroe, in what is said to be the most expensive dress in the world, is kept in a museum when not worn by anyone. Kim had also dyed her hair blonde and had a white fur coat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The next highlight from the night that we are going to talk about features something close to home. Natasha Poonawalla, who was also one of the attendees, went all-in with a gold Sabyasachi sari with a sheer trail. She had gold shimmered on hair and a metallic ensemble of a bustier, bangles, and more. Her fit truly blended the two cultures as she looked like a walking goddess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Finally, we are going to talk about Cardi B, who also shimmered in gold. The singer wore a Versace gown that had a MILE of golden metal chains. The dress showed off her figure, and the choker and gloves completed her look. It seems like everyone stuck to this year’s theme of Met Gala 2022!

