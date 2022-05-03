Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the most popular and successful couples in Hollywood. The couples leave no chance to mock each other on social media but also do it with a lot of PDA. The duo arrived at the MET Gala 2022 earlier today walking hand in hand and when Blake transformed her dress, Ryan was left in awe. Netizens are now praising the actor and calling him a ‘supportive husband’ on Twitter. Scroll below to see his reaction.

Blake wore a Versace gown with copper tones gleaming on it along with a bow attached to her waist. Later when her gown was transformed, the bow was unfurled and it had light blue tones on it that stole the show at the museum. Ryan on the other hand was dressed in a classic black vintage velvet-suede fabric suit and paired it with a white bowtie.

Blake Lively’s transformation was one of the best highlights of the MET Gala 2022 and her gown transformation only got her loud cheers from media and fans at the venue. Take a look at the video and pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum)

If that’s not queen behaviour, we don’t know what is.

As Blake Lively transformed her gown from copper to blue, her husband Ryan Reynolds’ was in awe of her and netizens are now going gaga over his expressions and praising him for being a ‘supportive husband’.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

get yourself a supporting husband like ryan reynolds #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0vL043n4tU — emily⁴⁴🌱 (@ohsoslytherin_) May 2, 2022

blake lively and ryan reynolds are real life fairytale #MetGala pic.twitter.com/D6WTThmbaA — ivy (@ohhhhherewego) May 3, 2022

Ryan Reynolds as he watches wife Blake Lively reveal her #MetGala dress 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y3Or9FTONS — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) May 2, 2022

you deserve someone who admire you the way ryan reynolds admires blake lively

don't settle for less pic.twitter.com/bAX0FJYoEn — anna st james (@outertorch) May 3, 2022

If he Doesn't look at you the way RYAN looks at BLAKE , Girl he is not the one 😭❤️#MetGala #MetGala2022 #BlakeLively #RyanReynolds pic.twitter.com/7olFR9cBZi — 𝑺𝒖𝒎𝒓𝒂𝒏 🍾 (@AgentPerry___) May 3, 2022

Get yourself someone who looks at you like Ryan Reynolds looks at Blake Lively👀 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/qEkdLNuXwQ — Oh Polly (@ohpolly) May 3, 2022

ryan reynolds just sitting back and watching blake lively have her moment is the most precious thing, if this isn’t love then idk what is#MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/EdReJMPabw — 𝔸𝕞☂️ (@itsamshow) May 2, 2022

What are your thoughts on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds living their fairytale together? Tell us in the comments below.

