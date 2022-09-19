Justin Bieber has recently been making the headlines owing to his health and having to postpone his upcoming ‘Justice World Tour’ because of it. However, today he and his wife Hailey Bieber are in the news for a whole other reason. As per reports coming in, the couple’s LA home was burglarized on the weekend.

As per the report, the trespasser was spotted by the singer’s security but was nowhere to be seen when the police arrived. At the time of this incident, the model and singer weren’t at their residence. Read on to know all about the incident.

As per a recent TMZ report, the LAPD was alerted to a trespasser at Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s Los Angeles mansion on Saturday while they were out enjoying a holiday. As per the report, the couple’s gated home was broken into by an intruder who was found ‘hanging out by the BBQ’ by the singer’s security. The said person fled from the police on foot once spotted.

The site quoted a source talking about this trespasser at Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s mansion saying, “Cops were called to the couple’s home in an exclusive gated Los Angeles community last Saturday after Justin’s security said they saw a guy in the backyard, hanging out by the couple’s BBQ.” The site further added, “When security approached the man, he took off running … jumping over one of the walls and into the neighborhood. Security gave chase but the guy disappeared.”

As per the report, when the police arrived they searched the area but came up empty-handed. As of now, it’s unclear how this guy got into the exclusive gated community – however, this isn’t the first time such a thing has happened.

Also, this is not the first time Justin Bieber has had to deal with unwanted visitors. In the past, the Peaches singer had some disturbing run-ins with trespassers showing up on his property as well as a lady once getting into his hotel room.

