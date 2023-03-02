American actor Ben Affleck is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood and is well-known for playing Batman in the DC Extended Universe, beginning with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). He is also a recipient of several awards, including two Academy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

The actor has largely stayed away from controversies. However, he is one of the few actors, who doesn’t mince his words while voicing his opinion. He has often shared anecdotes from his personal life. In fact, he even admitted to trying Viagra very early on in his life.

Ben Affleck has never explicitly admitted to having erectile dysfunction, but the actor admitted to trying Viagra in a 1999 interview with Playboy. The actor said, “I almost had a heart attack. I had to sit down, and all it did was make me sweat and feel dizzy and really unnerved,” Jennifer Lopez’s husband said at the time. “I felt no s*xual side effects whatsoever.”

“I figured it’s this old-guy drug. If you can’t get a hard-on, you take Viagra,” the 27-year-old actor says. “But then these guys start telling me, ‘No, no, no, you can take it too, and it’s like you were 14 and j*rking off six times a day,’ ” Ben said.

He didn’t explicitly state that he had ED, but he did go on to call the experience one of his “worst disappointments,” which may have been a hint that there was a problem that needed to be fixed. In either case, Ben Affleck would unquestionably be the hero Gotham needs if he ever chose to speak out publicly.

Ben got married to Jennifer Lopez last year after much speculation about his wedding. Pictures and videos of their wedding went viral on social media.

