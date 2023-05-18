Marvel Studios is having a hard time as its movies are not creating the magic they used to before. While the recent movies have not been getting the response it desires, the fate of the universe depended on Jonathan Majors. After his power-packed performance in Loki, he was credited to be the next baddie of the Multiverse Saga. However, as the actor got into controversies, the studios took action to avoid promotional materials which have his name.

As the actor was last seen in Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantamania, his character received backlash as it was poorly presented. However, his performance was highly applauded as he played the MCU villain with full conviction. Considering his first appearance Loki series, the upcoming Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, was also announced with his name as the whole multiverse saga was said to revolve around it.

A new report by an insider claims that there’s an order on promotional material/ articles from Disney regarding the arrival of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantamania on Disney+. The unofficial statement revealed by the insider says, “Under no circumstance is any article allowed to mention Jonathan Majors or his involvement in the film as Kang.”

Another tweet by the insider teases new Disney articles that are meant to promote the film will avoid references to Jonathan Majors. His MCU character of Kang the Conqueror will avoid mentioning the actor’s name and will use “the new threat that frightens everyone” as opposed to mentioning the real name.

With all the controversy, there were conversations that executives from Marvel Studios are in contact with Jonathan Majors and looking for possible outcomes that won’t hamper their multiverse saga projects. Additionally, there were also rumours of Marvel looking for another actor to replace Kang in the MCU.

