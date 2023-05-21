Kate Winslet is a chic and classy personality with loads of talent and a great filmography to her credit but she too had her moments of nervousness which made her almost sh*t her pants while performing. Kate once had to perform n*de at the age of 18 years and ‘disrobe’ behind a curtain, but following that, what happened might have just left the actress traumatised.

The English actress became a household name after her iconic film Titanic by James Cameron opposite Leonardo DiCaprio emerged. She then went on to prove her mettle as an actress in several other movies, and not just in films, she as a person in real life has won people’s hearts over and over again.

In one of her appearances on The Graham Norton Show, the actress shared one of her embarrassing stories from her initial days as an actress when she performed on stage. Recalling the incident, Kate Winslet said, “I nearly did a poo on stage once… I’m just sitting here realising that you’re now gonna make me tell that story. When I was 18 years old, I was in a production of ‘What The Butler Saw’ in Manchester. I played a character called Geraldine, who is applying for the job of the doctor’s secretary. And he says: ‘Well, let me see, I need to give you a full body examination. Please strip.’”

Kate Winslet revealed that it was a round stage, and as people were sitting around it she was unable to go backstage to undress. Kate added, “So, I go behind the curtain and I do what I’ve done for nights on end. I have to then lie on this bed, and I lie there really awkwardly and uncomfortably, and suddenly, it’s happening, it’s happening – I’m gonna s*** myself and I’m lying on a white sheet, nak*d on a stage.” She continued, “So I’m like: ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening now, it’s happened.’ I’m convinced I’ve totally s*** myself. So, I’m like: ‘What am I gonna do?’ Because now I need to get up from behind the curtain and look for all my clothes, and I’m like: ‘I’ve done a f****** poo.’”

She further said, “And I’m still thinking ‘Happening, happening’ while standing in front of an audience who can see my from every f****** angle. I’m absolutely just convinced that if I move my body, there’s gonna be poo on the floor. Honestly, I practically shiver off the stage, and I hide in a corner, and then I thought, ‘I’ve gotta check the sheet’.” The Titanic star concluded by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, I had not actually done a poo, but the second I got into my dressing room and ran to that bathroom, it was like gunfire.” The video of her confession has been going viral on Instagram, and you can check it out here:

