Salma Hayek has always been an avid style enthusiast, and it has been reflected in her wardrobe and fashion over the years. During the 90s, she did not feel shy to flaunt her feminity through her bold photoshoots. Today we brought you a throwback picture of the time she went br*less wearing an unbuttoned shirt; keep scrolling to take a peek at her as we decode her look for the shoot!

The actress started off with Spanish telenovelas and then got her breakthrough in Hollywood after appearing in films like Desperado, Dusk Till Dawn and others. Hayek is not only an established actress but an animal lover with several rescue animals at her farm, which have some hilarious backstories.

While scrolling through the internet, we came across two throwback pictures of Salma Hayek on Twitter, one shared by Chlodny and the other by Giaquarta, The photograph was taken way back in 1996 for the GQ, and the monochrome pictures give the beauty of the actress a whole new dimension. The Desperado star flaunted her curvaceous figure in a buttoned-down shirt without any bra underneath, and she paired it with a fishnet skirt as she posed sensuously in both pics.

Salma Hayek was given full coverage makeup with smokey eyes making them even more intoxicating than they already are. The Eternals actress’s eyebrows were not too thin and went well with her look, as the lighting played the perfect role of the light and shadow game in the photo shoot. For her lips, she was wearing a creamy and deep-coloured shade, and since the pics are in black and white, it is hard to make out the exact colour.

Next, if we talk about her accessories, Salma did not have jewellery or anything of that sort on her and kept the focus completely on her outfit and her stunning countenance. Her hair was iron straight and was kept open with a partition in the middle.

Salma Hayek, photographed by Ruven Afanador, simply looks aesthetically alluring in these pictures; check them out for yourself and let us know about them in the comments.

Salma Hayek by Ruven Afanador for GQ, 1996 pic.twitter.com/nl6nKwlwc1 — Chlodny 🇵🇱✝️ 🌲🦉🇵🇱🇺🇦👻 (@Chlodnyodcien) September 20, 2021

Salma Hayek ❤️❤️❤️ photographed by Ruven Afanador for GQ Magazine, 1996. pic.twitter.com/W6RwVOERFf — Gianluca Quarta 📸 🇪🇺 🌍 #veritàpergiulioregeni (@Giaquarta) March 25, 2023

