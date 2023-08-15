Salma Hayek is one of the most desirable women in Hollywood, and even though she is known for her s*x appeal and busty assets, can you imagine she once prayed to God to get some more ‘b**bs’? Yes, that’s right. Well, scroll ahead to get the scoop about it.

Salma lives life unapologetically. She has never thought about what people will think or say and has always voiced her opinions. While a lot of women have shied away from talking about topics like menopause, the Eternals actress recently spoke about it.

Coming back to the time when Salma Hayek admittingly revealed that she had begged a miraculous saint in a Church to get some more b**bs. Recalling the incident, she said on appearing on the Graham Norton Show, “We were on a road trip with my parents and we went to this church that had a saint that was supposed to do a lot of miracles. I was getting teased a lot because everybody was like older and I was like…the skinny tomboy. And so when we went back to the car I said, ‘Oh I forgot something!’ I went back in the church put my hands in the holy water and went…’ Please Jesus give me some b**bs!'”

Well, now, if anyone sees the actress, they will think Salma has done breast augmentation. Later, Hayek had clarified it. In 2021 interview with People, Salma Hayek talked about going through the menopause phase and said, “I have gone through those periods, I still kind of am, but you got to notice those moments and take a deep breath and kind of say, ‘Okay, it’ll pass. You got to hold it together. And the hot flashes aren’t fun.”

“There’s no expiration dates for women. That has to go. Because you can kick ass at any age. You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at age. We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are. We’re not just here to make babies, we’re not just here to baby the man. We’re not just here to service everything and everyone around us and then when the kids go away … it’s almost like expiration date for you as a woman. It’s a misunderstanding that has been going around for centuries,” Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress concluded further.

Well, that’s quite true, as every woman goes through many hardships every day. What are your thoughts about Salma Hayek’s opinion?

