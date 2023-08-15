BLACKPINK is a girl band from South Korea which has gained massive popularity over the past few years because of their cute gestures, consistent performances and vocal skills. The band is led by four singers and rappers, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose. And the team was quite busy with their BORN PINK schedule in the past month.

Now, talking about Jennie, she is a total bada*s when she is on stage. She loves to perform, dance and maintains an attitude towards the audience. However, in a recent interview, the songstress opened up about how different she is in her private life from her stage life, and while we can relate to it, it’s quite unexpected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennie, in a recent conversation with Calvin Klein, as quoted by Koreaboo, shared how she behaves when she is off the stage and talked about her personality traits. She said, “Well, everyone who knows me will agree with me that, when I’m off of stage, I’m very quiet and shy, maybe.” She is a total introvert; who would have thought?

Further going in the conversation, Jennie added, “But yeah, that disappears when I’m on stage. There’s this “BLACKPINK Jennie” mode that I put on.” Check out the clip here:

JENNIE on the personal vs public. what would you ask? pic.twitter.com/lKYJbpKK5k — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) August 14, 2023

However, as BLACKPINK’s contract with YG Entertainment is leading towards the expiration date, there have been a lot of rumours about the agency’s mistreatment towards the band members. But it seems Jennie has been targeted many times, and now reports are rife that her name has even been allegedly removed from YG’s official social store page.

For the unversed, apart from being a bandmate in BLACKPINK, Jennie also gained popularity for acting in the American web series The Idol, along with Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

What are your thoughts after knowing Jennie’s shift in personality on and off stage?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook Uses This Magic Element In His Skincare Routine To Get A Glowing & Youthful Glass-Like Skin & ARMYs It’s Time For You To Try It If You Aim To Have A Flawless Skin!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News