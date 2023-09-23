Zendaya has denied she is engaged to Tom Holland.

The ‘Euphoria’ star has been dating her co-star for three years now, and fans speculated that the couple might have taken their relationship to the next level when she appeared to be wearing an engagement ring on that finger.

In a since-deleted post on her Instagram Story, she clarified: “I can’t post anything, you guys.

“I posted it for my hat. Like not for the ring on my right hand, you guys, seriously.

“You think that’s how I would drop the news? You think, like, what!”

Zendaya had captioned the original picture with a prominent ring on show: “Let me just put the full body back so y’all can relax lmao.” Check out the video shared on X by a fanpage here:

Tom recently admitted he is “lucky” to have found a partner who works in the same industry because they can talk about their respective experiences with mutual understanding.

Speaking on the ‘SmartLess’ podcast, Tom said: “I’m lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life. It’s interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you.

“You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff — and that’s worth its weight in gold.”

The 27-year-old actor recently joked he has no “rizz”, referring to charisma, so had to rely on on-screen chemistry to get Zendaya to fall for him.

He told BuzzFeed: “I’m happy and in love, so I’ve got no need for rizz.

“I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz.

“I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another; you can sort of blur the lines a little bit.”

And Tom also claimed Zendaya, also 27, fell for him thanks to his carpentry skills.

Asked about being a “trained carpenter from a long line of carpenters”, he told UNILAD: “Carpentry is something I just really enjoy. I love it.

“I made my mum’s kitchen table, I made my mum’s office. I built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse with my granddad.

“I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken.

“I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now we’re in love.”

