Hema Malini is among the living legends of Indian cinema. From a budding actress to becoming a dream girl, the journey wasn’t that easy. As it occurs in almost all successful actor’s life, Hema too faced humiliation off the screen. Below is all you need to know.

Those who have actively follow Bollywood’s dream girl would be aware that she always grabbed headlines due to her fashion choices. She had been praised for opting for different looks. It’s kind of weird that for the same reason, she even had to face humiliating comments.

In 2015, while talking to Filmfare, Hema Malini once revealed how she used to get trolled by producers’ wives due to her dressing. She said, “My mother made me wear heavy Kanjivaram sarees. I did protest but she would have none of it. The wives of the producers, who were mostly Punjabi women, used to make fun of my sarees and rich blouses. ‘Woh dekho, Madrasan aagayi (See there, the Madrasan is here), they’d say.”

For those who don’t know, Hema Malini used to wear heavy Kanjivaram sarees more often. She credits her mother for her fashion choices. Back then, Hema used to get upset with her mother for making her wear traditional outfits. But now, she’s proud of her!

“My mother had a large hand in moulding me. I’m what I’m because of her. She coaxed me to learn and pursue the classical form. I wouldn’t have achieved any of this if I wasn’t a dancer,” she said.

Meanwhile, in June, the veteran actress remembered her mother, Jaya Chakravarthy, on her death anniversary.

“My mother Smt Jaya Chakravarthy, affectionately called Mummy by all who knew her was an iconic figure in Mumbai, respected by everyone. She left us on this day 17 yrs ago. To me, she was everything-she made me what I am & moulded my career. I feel her presence guiding me even today,” she wrote.

