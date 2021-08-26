Advertisement

Sangeeta Bijlani was a popular name back in the day. And along with her successful Bollywood career, she also made headlines for her alleged linkups. From having an affair with Salman Khan to marrying cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, the Tridev actress always managed to grab fans’ attention. In a recent interview, the actress is opening up on how magazines ripped her personal life in public.

Sangeeta revealed that she wouldn’t even be aware of her name being linked to multiple celebrities.

In an interview with Times Of India, Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani opened up on her alleged linkup stories and said, “At the time film magazines would rip you apart with spicy pieces. I used to get horrified reading those reports. There used to be stories about me having an affair with so and so when I would not even know that person.”

In fact, Sangeeta Bijlani revealed that her mother would accompany her on the movie sets and said, “Unlike today, during those times moms would accompany their daughters on sets. I would feel comfortable, protected and taken care of in her presence. She would take care of me on the sets.”

Back in the day, Salman Khan spoke about his relationship with the actress on Koffee With Karan and said, “There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn’t work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet. ‘Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I am a good boyfriend but it’s difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives).’ With Sangeeta, even the cards and all were printed.”

