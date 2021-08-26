Advertisement

Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Bell Bottom was released last week and the film received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. However, the film has now landed in trouble. A certain section of Punjab is now protesting against the release of the film in theatres.

Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, Khiladi Kumar plays the role of a RAW agent who embarks on a covert mission to free 210 hostages held by hijackers. The film also stars Adil Hussain, Vani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in important roles.

Farmers in Punjab, who protested the farm laws passed by the Centre in September last year, are staging a protest in front of Phul cinema calling for the boycott of Akshay Kumar’s film Bell Bottom. The protesters were seen chanting, “Akshay Kumar Di Film Dekhne Walon Sharm Karo”. It is reported to be in reaction to Akshay’s statement last year calling their protest a propaganda. Take a look at the video below:

The protest was seemingly an attempt to dissuade the fans who had come out after watching the movie. The agitated farmers threatened the cinema hall to stop the screening of the movie latest by next Saturday, or face consequences, reports News 24 Online.

The latest development comes at a time when Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom was released after an interlude of coronavirus-induced lockdowns. May expected that the film would draw fans to movie theatres.

The report also claimed that the film certification authorities in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar had also banned the screening of ‘Bell Bottom’ for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

