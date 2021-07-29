Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 62nd birthday today. The actor is popularly called ‘Baba’ by his fans and enjoys a huge fan base in the country. However, fame didn’t come easy to him. Sanjay has been through a lot of ups and downs in his life but if there was one person who stood rock solid amid everything for him was his father and actor Sunil Dutt.

Back in 2006, Sanjay made an appearance on Simi Garewal’s show and revealed how he has never completely felt at peace at any moment in his life.

We all got a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s life in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Sanju’ that showcased his drug addiction, heartbreaks, controversies and losing his mother and actress Nargis. The superstar also spent years in jail after his name was convicted in an illegal arms case.

Sanjay Dutt was arrested under the provisions of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act in 1993. Recalling the incident, Sunil Dutt revealed to Simi Garewal in an interview from 1997 that Sanjay tried to make him laugh even while going to jail. He didn’t break down in front of everyone.

“I remember that when his bail was cancelled, he was supposed to be taken right from the court to the jail. They were handcuffing him, and that was the first time I realised that whatever I have done for my country, it was totally futile. This is the thing which I had to see as a father. I got a little emotional. I wanted to control myself because I thought it’ll affect him. And he could see that my father is going to break down. And he just caught my hand. He said, ‘Dad, this is routine work. Hey inspector! Come on now, put the handcuff around me.’ He took is so casually and I genuinely tell you, I felt very proud of the boy,” Sunil said.

Later, when Sanjay Dutt appeared on Simi’s show, he was shown a clip of his father Sunil Dutt narrating the incident and reacting to the same, the KGF actor said, “He got shattered when that happened. I saw his eyes, tearing up. And I just didn’t want my father to cry in front of people who looked up to him. I had to do it for him.”

Happy birthday, Sanjay Dutt.

