Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has been in the headlines for much-publicised estrangement with her husband Nikhil Jain. Now she is grabbing all the attention once again on social media after she posted a picture on Instagram.

The TMC MP and Yash Dasgupta has been dating for a while now and recently became parents to their son Yishaan. Many even began speculating who is the father of their son. It was later put to rest when an online birth certificate of the infant was uploaded by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on their website.

Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta recently celebrated his birthday and the actress shared pictures of a cake with ‘husband’ and ‘father’ written on it. She also shared a picture with Yash on her Instagram Stories. Take a look at it below:

The pictures gave rise to speculations that whether the two secretly got married.

Previously, Nusrat Jahan referred to the talk about the father of her newborn child during the conversation with a leading daily. She said, “I think that’s a vague question to ask and put a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman. The father knows who the father is and we are having a great parenthood moment together. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time.”

When asked if Yash Dasgupta and she had to face ‘negative reactions’ as their child was born ‘out of wedlock’. She said, “Do people know whether or not it’s out of wedlock? Just because we don’t open up on things doesn’t mean whatever they are saying is true.”

When asked if this means that they are actually married, she replied, “Like Yash said, we won’t hold placards and declare everything. Let that ambiguity stay.” She also spoke about their current status. The actress said, “We are in a happy space. We have crossed a major hurdle of our lives. Having a baby without knowing each other for too long — just out of love — is a brave thing to do. I’m glad we have made it.”

