Advertisement

Prabhas is fast becoming one the most bankable pan-India stars in the country and the actor has a complete line up of projects that the fans across the nation are waiting for. Amid all of that last week he left his fans excited as he announced his 25th film that too partnering with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The announcement has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section. Read on to know more and don’t forget to vote.

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Spirit’s reception amongst the audience.

Advertisement

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas took to their Instagram handle and shared the news of them joining hands for a movie titled Spirit. With the announcement came the first poster that had all the team’s name written all over it, with the name of the movie being highlighted. There are no more details about the project out yet but the makers have promised a movie with high octane drama. Check the poster right below and don’t forget to vote.

Polls How much did you like the first announcement poster of Spirit Featuring Prabhas? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: RRR New Poster Along With Release Date Update On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube