After much wait, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer was released two days ago that showed Paul Rudd returning to his role and Jonathan Majors playing a Kang variant named He Who Remains, we’ll finally be the villain in his full glory in the film.

Kang the Conqueror has consistently been one of the greatest threats the Avengers have ever faced, are facing and will face. He will take centre stage in the next Avengers films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and probably in the follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, too

Amidst this new Avengers: The Kang Dynasty fan poster is going viral on social media. The fan poster features Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man aka Tony Stark has returned to face off with Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest villain. Seemingly, this becomes his first appearance his ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, using the Infinity Stones to defeat Thanos and his army.

Sharing the fan poster, the artist imagined Kang’s opening line to Tony Stark: “So, you’re the famous Stark?” Avengers: The Kang Dynasty won’t be released until May 2025 as scheduled, but anticipation for the Multiverse Saga has never been higher. This February, when Ant-Man enters the Quantum Realm, Kang the Conqueror will be unleashed upon him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agt Design (@agtdesign)

The fan poster also sparked speculations that Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man will help Ant-Man in fight against Kang the Conquerer. While speculations are rife Downey Jr. hasn’t commented on rumors yet. Grapevine even suggests that he will have a cameo appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series Armor Wars, which will feature Iron Man’s close friends War Machine and Ironheart.

There is also speculation of an Avengers: Secret Wars cameo. With upcoming appearances in Oppenheimer and a potential third Sherlock Holmes film, Downey Jr. seems to be past his superhero days, though he has admitted to missing many aspects of his time as Iron Man. A full return in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is unlikely, but a potential cameo is still a possibility.

