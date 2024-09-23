The excitement was palpable in the air ever since it was announced that Coldplay would be bringing their Music Of The Spheres World Tour to India on January 18 and 19, 2025. Their online ticketing partner in India, BookMyShow also opened the online booking for millions of fans on Sunday (September 22). However, many fans were left disappointed after the tickets were shown to be sold out along with abnormally large queues. This resulted in fans resorting to purchasing tickets illegally through unofficial means. Now, BookMyShow has issued a statement warning fans against the same.

BookMyShow Issues A Warning To Coldplay Fans

BookMyShow took to its social media handle to state, “Protect Yourself from Ticket Scams! Don’t fall prey to unauthorized platforms selling fake tickets for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India.” They added, “It has come to our attention that unauthorized platforms are listing tickets for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, both before and after the official sale. These tickets are invalid.” The online ticketing app further stated that ticket scalping is illegal in India and punishable by law. The statement further said, “Ticket scalping is illegal in India and punishable by law. Please don’t fall prey to this because you will be buying fake tickets. Avoid scams! BookMyShow is the only official platform for ticket sales.”

BookMyShow Added A Third Show For Coldplay Fans

A spokesperson for BookMyShow told ANI that after such a humongous demand for tickets, they added a third show for the fans, which also received a phenomenal response. The spokesperson further said that they introduced a queueing system to curb the heavy traffic and demand on the app. This third show will be on January 21, 2025, for the unversed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BookMyShow (@bookmyshowin)

However, many fans were left upset because they could not purchase tickets for the Coldplay concerts. They even tagged the band on social media to inform them about the illegal selling of the tickets. At the same time, others lashed out at BookMyShow for not being able to conduct a smooth ticketing process.

