The Punjabi film Guru Nanak Jahaz slowed down its pace on its 10th day. But it is still overall inching towards being the second-highest grossing Punjabi film of 2024. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 10th day.

Guru Nanak Jahaz Box Office Collection Day 10

On its 10th day, the Tarsem Jassar starrer earned 22 lakhs. This was a drop of around 4% since the movie amassed 23 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now stands at 3.74 crores.

Guru Nanak Jahaz is now inching towards 4 crores. However, it needs a bigger boost in the collections which can only happen with a more positive word of mouth. But overall the movie is witnessing a decent pace at the box office.

Talking about the collections, Guru Nanak Jahaz recently toppled the Dev Kharoud and Guggu Gill starrer Majhail to become the third-highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Now, it is eyeing the Jai Randhawa and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Badnaam to become the second-highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. For the unversed, the lifetime collections of Badnaam comes to 3.95 crores.

With its current India net collection of 3.74 crores, Guru Nanak Jahaz needs just 21 lakhs to surpass Badnaam to become the second-highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. This milestone should be achieved by today or tomorrow. However, the movie will still have to struggle to topple the highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

We are talking about the Gippy Grewal directorial and starrer Akaal. The movie’s lifetime collections come to 7.73 crores. Guru Nanak Jahaz will need almost 4 crores to topple the lifetime collections of Akaal.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Retro Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Suriya’s Film Needs Less Than 80 Lakh To Surpass Singam

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News