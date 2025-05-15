The Asif Ali starrer Malayalam film, Sarkeet is turning out to be a grave disappointment at the box office. The film is yet to cross 2 crores even after completing a week of its theatrical run. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 7th day.

Sarkeet Box Office Collection Day 7

On its 7th day, the Asif Ali starrer earned 11 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 26% since the movie amassed 16 lakhs. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 1.99 crores.

The movie is yet to cross 2 crores completely which is indeed a disastrous affair. Sarkeet is clearly a struggle bus at the box office. Despite getting fairly good reviews from the critics and masses alike, the film is struggling to bring the audience to the theatres.

Day-Wise Breakdown Of The Box Office Collection Of Sarkeet:

Day 1: 0.37 Crore

Day 2: 0.32 Crore

Day 3: 0.40 Crore

Day 4: 0.48 Crore

Day 5: 0.16 Crore

Day 6: 0.15 Crore

Day 7: 0.11 Crore

Total: 1.99 Crore

Sarkeet is also succumbing to the stiff competition at the Malayalam box office. Films like Thudarum, Alappuzha Gymkhana, Prince And Family have been garnering better footfalls. Not only this but the film is lagging behind Asif Ali’s previous box office super-hit by 87%.

For the unversed, Asif Ali’s previous theatrical outing, Rekhachithram had amassed 16.35 crores within 7 days of its release. Talking about Sarkeet, the film has been helmed by Thamar KV. The film also stars Divya Prabha, Orhan and Remya Suresh in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

