It seems like Suriya’s struggle continues despite his latest release opening to good numbers. Yes, Retro has failed to fetch the required numbers, witnessing a drastic fall during the second week. Initially, it looked like the film would comfortably enter the safe zone and give the actor a much-needed success, but unfortunately, it couldn’t cover the expected ground at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 15!

Earns poor collection in week 2

Amid a good buzz on the ground, the Kollywood romantic action thriller did a decent job by earning 52.77 crores during the 8-day extended opening week in India. Despite decent reviews, it failed to maintain its grip during the second week, with Tourist Family‘s successful run being one reason.

Yesterday, on the second Thursday, Retro earned less than 50 lakh, pushing the second week’s collection to an estimated 6.92 crores. If a comparison is made with the opening week, the film dropped by a huge 86.88%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 59.69 crore net at the Indian box office in 15 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 70.43 crore gross.

Retro heading for a failure?

Retro was reportedly made on a budget of 65 crores. Before the release, recovering this cost looked like an easy task, but in reality, the film is stuck and struggling to reach the finishing line. If calculated, the film has already recovered 91.83% of its total cost, but in the most important stage, it has slowed down drastically.

From today onwards, more shows of the Kollywood biggie are being reduced, so the chances of recovering the budget are very low now. The domestic collection is expected to close below 65 crore net in the lifetime run.

Downfall for Suriya continues

For those who aren’t aware, Suriya‘s last clean success was Pasanga 2, released in December 2015. So, it’s been over nine years, he hasn’t tasted any success. And it looks like the struggle will continue for some more time.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: HIT 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 15: Needs Less Than 5 Crores To Become Nani’s No.1 Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News