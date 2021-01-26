Marvel’s WandaVision, which is available on Disney+ Hotstar, has been in news ever since its first three episodes released. Now, we have come across some news about what is in store for the series, and it will make you happy. FYI: This revelation was made someone in a high office of the show.

Advertisement

In a recent chat WandaVision head writer and executive producer, Jac Schaeffer opened up about what the series has the potential of showing. Scroll down and read some of the juicy tit-bits.

Advertisement

While in conversation with The Wrap, Zac Schaeffer revealed that WandaVision is an opportunity to dig into Wanda and Vision’s backgrounds and their origins. The site also noted that Zac revealed that as the Disney+ Hotstar series progresses, we will learn more about Wanda’s past with her brother Quicksilver.

Speaking about WandaVision, Zac Schaeffer said, “The show is about Wanda and Vision and it’s an opportunity to dig deeper into who they are. And that has to do with where they come from. We’re all a product of our experiences and our trauma and our relationships. And so we will be exploring all of those details of their pasts as we move forward.”

During the same conversation, Zac Schaeffer also spoke about being able to write for Marvel. He said, “One of the really fun things about working at Marvel is how many comics are at our disposal. We have like binders upon binders upon binders of all of these extraordinary works of art. And, you know, we’ve taken inspiration from so many of them.”

Adding further Schaeffer said, “I can’t get specific about the ones that we have and where things are going, but I think fans can find that texture throughout the series.”

Talking about WandaVision, the first three episodes that aired on Disney+ Hotstar were each 30 minutes long. It showed Wanda Maximoff and Vision living in a charming, sitcom-perfect neighbourhood of Westview. The series also showed that Wanda and Vision have no memory of anything that happened before they got there.

Are you excited to see Wanda and Quicksilver’s relationship in WandaVision?

Must Read: Bridgerton: Phoebe Dynevor Reveals The Awkward Encounter While Filming S*x Scenes With Regé-Jean Page!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube