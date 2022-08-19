After giving back-to-back underperformers like Saaho and Radhe Shyam, Prabhas is all set to treat fans with not 1 or 2 but 3 exciting films. His Adipurush and Salaar are ready for a grand release next year and reportedly, Project K too will be coming next year. Now the latest we hear is that the actor isn’t very happy that his 3 films are releasing in 2023. Is he trying to avoid the mistake that Akshay Kumar made? Keep reading to know more.

As we all know, Akshay Kumar has delivered 3 films so far in 2022 and a couple of more films will come by the year’s end. Due to such overexposure, one can’t deny the fact that the excitement for his films is lessened. The effect is clearly seen through low openings to his films. Now, it seems like the Radhe Shyam actor wants to avoid that mistake and avoid overexposure.

As of now, all the 3 films- Adipurush, Salaar and Project K are in the filming stage and it is learnt that all might release in 2023 itself. Considering the same, Prabhas has reportedly requested the makers of Project K to release the film in 2024 as the audience might feel bored watching him thrice on the big screen in a single year.

It is learnt that the makers have agreed to Prabhas’ valid point and are aiming for the release of Project K in January 2024. The final date is, however, to be locked yet.

Well, if it’s true, that’s a very wise move by Prabhas and the makers as it would help in creating much-needed hype for a big project like Project K.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

