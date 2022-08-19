Vivek Agnihotri has been bummed ever since The Kashmir Files hit the theatres. While political parties like the BJP supported the film and made it tax-free in several states, there has been little support from the industry. Not only did most superstars remain tight-lipped about the success or subject of the film, but someone like Anurag Kashyap has even said that RRR should instead be sent as an Oscar nomination.

It all began when Anurag in a recent interview said that SS Rajamouli directorial RRR is the perfect choice to be sent to Oscars. Just not that, he bluntly said that The Kashmir Files should not be sent. This as expected, left Vivek furious, who is now calling out the people who’ve had issues with his film ever before it was created.

Vivek Agnihotri told India Today, “There have been ideological differences in Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan was in Congress, Dharmendra in BJP, Jaya Bachchan was in Samajwadi Party but still, people have worked beautifully with each other. But here the problem with The Kashmir Files is that certain section of Bollywood, media and a whole lot of other places didn’t want this film to be made. Once it got made, they didn’t want it to be released. Once it released, they didn’t want it to be successful. And now they are coming out and saying it shouldn’t go for Oscars.”

Responding to the statement made by Anurag Kashyap, Vivek Agnihotri added, “I don’t have a problem with anybody criticising the film. In every interview, I say I am the greatest fan of SS Rajamouli. Vijayendra ji (Rajamouli’s father and RRR’s writer) is a very dear friend of mine, like an older brother. Any film can go for Oscar, how does it matter. It’s the jury, which will decide. So wishing this film (RRR) goes is fine but pinpointing a certain film with which you had problems in the past and you have tried to sabotage it. Now you are running a campaign that it should not go for Oscars is ethically and morally wrong. I make my film very passionately so I can protect them very passionately.”

Stay tuned for more updates on The Kashmir Files’ latest controversy.

