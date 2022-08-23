The recent meeting between Telugu superstar Jr NTR and Indian Home Minister Amit Shah is greeting the eyeballs of everyone. While many are calling it just a courtesy meet, inside reports have to state otherwise. As the RRR actor has been garnering a lot of limelight lately, no wonder the ruling political party has its eye on him.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, NTR is receiving immense love and appreciation from all across the globe for his terrific performance in SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster, RRR. He’s even said to be in a race to get nominated in the Best Actor category at the Oscars. Amid all such a celebratory time, the Temper actor is making news over his alleged political ‘bonding’.

Advertisement

If the latest rumours are to go by, BJP wants to make a movie on the Razakar movement and Amit Shah has requested Jr NTR to act in it. Those who closely follow Indian politics would be aware that BJP has been trying to spread their wings in the Telugu states and increase their presence there. Now, the party wants to promote their ideology by taking the help of NTR’s popularity in the region.

Jr NTR is yet to give a nod to the film, and if reports are to be believed, SS Rajamouli‘s father and veteran writer, KV Vijayendra Prasad will be writing the script.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR’s last film, RRR, is fetching all the love from renowned international filmmakers. The latest fan is Edgar Wright, the director known for his zombie-comedy film, Shaun of the Dead, who recently saw the movie on the big screen and was left mightily impressed with its scale, grandeur and storytelling.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Allu Arjun’s Iconic ‘Pushpa’ Gesture Copied From A Yash Starrer? Netizens Share The Viral Video & Say “Story Copied From Husband, Mannerism From Wife…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram