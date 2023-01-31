6 days, 300 crores+. That’s the feat that Pathaan has accomplished and in the process set a new record. No movie has ever hit a triple century in such a quick time and here the Sidharth Anand-directed film has done it in the fastest way possible. This way it has also averaged a score of 50 crores+ for every day that it has been playing in theatres, something that’s truly unbelievable.

While the extended weekend was in any case extraordinary, what transpired on Monday further reaffirmed that this Yash Raj film was an all-time blockbuster in the making. While anything over 20 crores would have been good as it is, the collections were even higher at 26.50 crores, which was even better. Yes, the film has scored in an excess of 25 crores!

The film Pathaan now stands at 307.25 crores (all languages) and that’s an excellent triple century that the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer has scored in record time.

As a matter of fact, the journey towards the 400 Crore Club would be quite swift as well and from there one would keenly observe how the film Pathaan paces towards the 500 Crore Club.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

