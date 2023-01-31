Preity Zinta, who made her Bollywood debut with Dil Se… in 1998, was one of the leading actresses in the 2000s. She gave several memorable performances in films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Dil Hai Tumhaara (2002), and Armaan (2003).

While the Kal Ho Na Ho actress’ won several accolades for her brilliant performances with her unconventional screen persona, her personal life has always been in the media glare. She was once even linked with cricketer Brett Lee after pictures of her dinner date with the Aussie skipper.

The rumours became so rife that Preity Zinta came out to quash the speculations once and for all. Talking to Hindustan Times, the dimpled beauty said back in 2011, “I’ve never come out of Olive’s back door, ever. Why would I need to do that when I’m single and not seeing anyone? And just to set the record straight, I was there for dinner with another friend and Brett joined us. But obviously, the person who spotted us together didn’t spot him.”

Salaam Namaste actress then conceded that she knew the Aussie cricketer for the past seven years. He’s played in her team, Kings XI Punjab, for three seasons and only this year moved to Shah Rukh Khan’s franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders.

“But he still remains a friend, a dear friend. When I was going through a personal issue, he stood by me. Ditto for me. He’s a great guy, plays the guitar, and loves movies,” Preity Zinta said.

Opening up further about her equation with Brett Lee, the actress said, “How can I have an affair with Brett every year only during the IPL season? What happens during the rest of the year? Why can’t a man and a woman have a platonic relationship? Why does it always have to be romantic? I’ve never had an affair with anyone I have worked with, whether it’s a co-star or a cricketer.”

