Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks Chris Pratt is an ‘”extraordinary” Chess player.

The 75-year-old actor’s daughter Katherine is married to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ star Chris, 43, and revealed that his son-in-law is “very smart” when it comes to playing the classic board game where players strive to checkmate their opponent.

Arnold Schwarzenegger – who once explained that he is a fan of Chess because it “gives the brain a workout – told ExtraTV: “In all fairness, I am a mediocre chess player… It is just that Chris Pratt has just begun playing chess, but he’s very, very focused. He’s very, very smart and he’s a quick, quick learner. I think he’s extraordinary. I was in the middle of a game, almost losing the game, so I had to stay focused. I had to visualize myself as the winner. I said, ‘Please, can you leave right now? I’m about to lose!’”

Meanwhile, Chris – who has Jack, 10, two-year-old Lyla and 12-month-old Eloise with Katharine – recently explained that while it has been “surreal” to have the ‘Terminator’ actor as part of his family, he has loved getting to know the “regular” guy behind the Hollywood action star and revealed that he has “never” been able to beat his father-in-law at a game of Chess.

Speaking on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’, Chris Pratt said: “It is pretty surreal! I’ve gotten to obviously to know the regular guy and all of that, he’s a great dad, a great grandad, and a good father-in-law and he’s got a wealth of experience. It’s been very nice, he’s a great dude. We play chess a lot. I’ve never beaten him, he’s very, very good.”

