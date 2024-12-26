Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s bond remains as strong as ever. Now, the actress is playing the role of matchmaker, urging her longtime friend to take the plunge with his current girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti.

Despite their undeniable chemistry, as seen at a recent LA screening of Winslet’s new film ‘Lee,’ their relationship is more sibling-like than romantic, with Kate taking on the role of the protective big sister.

Kate Winslet Fears Leonardo DiCaprio Will Miss Out on Love with Vittoria Ceretti

The 49-year-old actress, who’s been happily married to Edward Abel Smith since 2012, is convinced that 26-year-old Vittoria is the one for Leo despite his usual hesitation regarding commitment.

According to Radar Online, sources say Winslet, who has heard DiCaprio talk about getting serious with past girlfriends only to back out, believes fear is holding him back from the future he deserves.

“Kate adores Leo and thinks he’d make a great husband and father, and she thinks he’s just letting fear of the unknown hold him back,” an insider said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vittoria Ceretti (@vittoria)

Leonardo DiCaprio is in Great Shape Because of Vittoria Ceretti

Leo’s admiration for Vittoria is evident. The actor raves about how special she is and how she’s helped him get back in shape and refocus on himself.

And while Winslet supports his happiness, she’s not holding back, bluntly telling Leo it’s time to grow up and stop letting love slip away. She’s determined not to let him make the same mistake again with Vittoria.

“One of the reasons Kate and Leo get along so well is that she’s not afraid to call him out on his bull—- and tell him what she thinks,” the source added. “And she’s not holding back about his relationship issues. She’s told him he needs to grow up and take the next step in life because, as far as she’s concerned, he’s missing out.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Amber Heard Weighs In On Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni’s Controversy Years After Johnny Depp Legal Saga: “I Saw This Firsthand”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News