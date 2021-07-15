Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 10 today, and we bet you still want to have a trip with your besties just like Arjun Saluja (Hrithik Roshan), Kabir Dewan (Abhay Deol), and Imran Qureshi (Farhan Akhtar) did. But did you know Rakesh Roshan’s friends thought HR was making a mistake when he signed on to the ensemble film?

While celebrating ten years of ZNMD, Hrithik opened up about this and his reaction to it. The actor also spoke about how the film changed his mindset and planted in him the seed for ensemble films. Read all HR said about it below.

While in conversation with Times Of India, Hrithik Roshan recalled how many of his father, Rakesh Roshan’s friends thought him doing Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a big mistake. The WAR actor said, “I remember when I signed this film on, a lot of my father’s friends were very concerned about me, out of sheer love for me. They thought I was making a big mistake, because I was playing one of the parts among three characters and it was certainly not the central character. It wasn’t like I was the hero of the film and Farhan and Abhay were small parts of the film.”

Hrithik Roshan continued, “The general rule at that time was that you have to uphold the star status, and I knew this film was talking about exactly the opposite. It kind of empowered me because it’s a story that I believed in, and I thought, ‘to hell with the status’, which is merely something that people give you. The work that you do is something that comes out of your own desire.”

Hrithik also added that Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara planted in him the seed of ensemble cast films. Talking about it, the Super 30 star said, “That’s where another seed got planted in my mind about ensemble films. It’s what we don’t get to see much. Not being confined by my position in the film, or the need to remain protected, here letting go was such a beautiful feeling. I think that seed grew into me wanting to do other such films when other actors were hesitant. I love doing two-hero, three-hero, four-hero films… the more, the merrier.”

He added, “I think the place where I come from makes other actors feel very secure because I’m not trying to grab more footage or impose. From my perspective, movies are bigger than stars.”

How many of you are going to watch Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara today?

