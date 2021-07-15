To be honest, the second wave of COVID has been a blessing in disguise for those who don’t feel like stepping outside to watch movies. Unfortunately, more than half of the direct OTT releases have been below average on the content front. Nonetheless, expectations are high from Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan, which releases on 16th July 2021.

What’s the verdict and how will the movie fare? Well, all such queries would get a clear answer by tomorrow. But here, today, we’ll be talking about how much people are anticipated for the second collaboration between Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Trailer

The first impression of the trailer was good but not outstanding and there’s a strong reason for it. It looked like a tried and tested formula of Bollywood’s motivational movies based on sports. Many on social media had an impression of Sultan-like storyline, but still, expect a surprise element from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Here, in our How’s The Hype section, 68% of people liked the trailer.

Teaser and poster ft. Farhan and Mrunal Thakur

Teaser was more impressive than the trailer. It introduced us to Farhan and Mrunal Thakur’s character in Toofaan. Also, the title track in the background (sung by Vishal Dadlani) gave us goosebumps. Even the poster featuring both was unveiled on the same day. Both the teaser and poster have been liked by 68% of people here.

First poster ft. old release date

During the first wave of COVID-19, a poster featuring Farhan in a boxing ring was unveiled. It was about the film’s direct release on OTT. It had an old release date of May, which got postponed when the second wave stormed the nation. It received likes from 76% of our voters.

Farhan Akhtar’s first look

Farhan’s first full look from the film had him in boxing gear with a pumped-up physique. It reminded us of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’s body of Farhan. 71% of our voters liked the full look of the actor.

First look poster

The first look poster was released way earlier and believe us, it was back in 2019. It didn’t reveal Farhan’s face but had a side shot, standing in a ring. Here, 74% of people loved it!

On the whole, Toofaan has received a thumbs up from 72% of the audience here, which clearly shows that there’s excitement in the air. We hope the duo of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra will give a different package from a typical Bollywood sports film and prove that not every movie which arrives on OTT is below average.

Click here to see the polls.

