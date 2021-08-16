Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has always showcased his love for the country with his performances in films such as ‘Kesari’, ‘Airlift’, ‘Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty’ and ‘Mission Mangal’. The actor has proudly spoken about what makes cinema with dollops of patriotism loved so much among all.

Akshay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom‘, which too has a sprinkle of patriotism as he plays a spy who does it all to safeguard his countrymen.

Advertisement

So what, according to him, makes films with a sprinkle of patriotism so loved? “It is not only in India everybody loves their country. It’s youngsters and everybody, they all love their country wherever they all belong to,” Akshay told IANS.

Akshay Kumar is currently awaiting the release of ‘Bell Bottom’, which is slated to release on August 19. Stating that he is very excited for the movie to hit the screens, the 53-year-old star said, “I am also really excited about ‘Bell Bottom’ releasing in theatres. People, my fingers crossed with everything. Hope everything works out.”

Directed by Ranjit M. Tiwari, ‘Bell Bottom‘ also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi. It was shot amid the Covid-19 lockdown last year in Glasgow. Was Akshay, who is fondly called the “Khiladi” of Bollywood, apprehensive about stepping out of the house amid such a torrid time?

“No, I didn’t think of it that way because I just said to Vashu Bhagnani, who is my producer, to take care of everything and make sure that the protocols are followed and everybody is masked and washes their hands and whatever the protocols are and let’s go for it,” said the actor.

Akshay added: “He took the leap and here we are. We started it last year and we are here. The movie is ready and we are about to release it.”

Now that only a week is left for the film to hit the screens, the actor labelled August 19 as an important day. He said, “August 19 is a very important day for all of us because we will come to know that even after one and a half year people have not lost that enthusiasm of going to theatres.”

Must Read: Ananya Panday Reacts To The ‘Struggle’ Memes & Trolls Calling Her ‘Fake’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube