Actress Lisa Haydon has shared a powerful picture of herself breastfeeding her newborn daughter Lara.

Lisa posted a motley of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen wearing an ivory short dress holding Lara and breastfeeding her.

Lisa Haydon, who welcomed her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani in June, captioned the image: “Was it just World Breastfeeding Week? In honour of this special week, Lara would like to thank everyone that has given her a seat at the table.”

Lisa Haydon married businessman Dino Lalvani in 2016. The two welcomed their first child Zack in 2017 and their second son Leo in February last year.

The actress has been giving all the updates of her newborn baby. Back in June, she shared pictures from her baby shower.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Lisa Haydon had writter: “One of the most special days… Five friends ( @nicspichi @jieunwrigley @kathykwei @jacintakuok @simmigm ) planned a baby shower to welcome baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos ( not a control freak at all ) BUT , this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved!”

On the professional front, Lisa has worked in films such as ‘Aisha’, ‘Rascals’, ‘Queen’, ‘The Shaukeens’, ‘Housefull 3’ and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

