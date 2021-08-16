Advertisement

Actress Ananya Panday has a large fan following and is undoubtedly one of the most popular stars among the new generation. The Gen Z superstar will be the next guest on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show ‘Quick Heal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan’.

In the recently released promo, Ananya gave befitting replies to her trollers. Scroll down to read and watch some snippets of what’s in store.

When one user commented on how their ears bleed because of Ananya Panday’s ‘fake accent’ the actress replied she is sorry for it and will send the user tissues. Ananya laughed at a user calling her struggling didi and felt it’s really funny that people call her that. Ananya spoke on how if trollers are full of poison and negativity the answer to it should always be love.

When a user suggested Ananya Panday get married the actress laughed it off saying she’d get married at the age of 30. Ananya took all the memes made on her in a quite positive way and said she loves such memes.

When a user said Ananya’s name should be Fake Panday, the actress said she could be anything but not fake and she was 100% real. She said, “Honestly, aap mere bare mai sab kuch khe sakte hai, par artificial toh mai nahi hu – I’m 100% real that’s for sure”

Watch the promo of Ananya Panday on Pinch by Arbaaz Khan here:

