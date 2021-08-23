Advertisement

The extended weekend for Bell Bottom has come to an end. Starring Akshay Kumar as a lead, the film started off on a decent note. The only need of the hour was to stay stable during the weekend with a jump on Sunday. Fortunately, the jump has been witnessed.

Akshay’s espionage thriller is enjoying a release with COVID restrictions been applied. Moreover, in some states, shows post 8 pm have been allowed. Despite all such factors, the film has stayed stable at the box office along with jumps on Saturday and Sunday.

Riding on positive word-of-mouth, Bell Bottom has earned between 4.15-4.45 crores on Sunday i.e. day 4. Taking it into account, the film now stands at 12.90-13.20 crores. It’s a good jump considering Saturday numbers were 3.25 crores. Seems like Raksha Bandhan has benefitted the film a lot.

All eyes are now set on Monday i.e. day 5, as it will decide how far Bell Bottom will go.

Meanwhile, yesterday, it was reported that Akshay Kumar starrer might see a release on OTT in just 4 weeks.

As per Bollywood Hungama’s report, a source said, “The makers of Bell Bottom and Akshay Kumar have the option to release the film on the digital platform after four weeks from its theatrical release. In fact, Amazon Prime Video has already acquired the streaming rights of Bell Bottom and will premiere the film on its OTT streaming platform.”

“The producer of Bell Bottom, Vashu Bhagnani, wanted to premiere the film on OTT two weeks after its release. However, with national multiplex chains negotiating the theatrical release and terms, Bhagnani finally settled for four weeks,” the source added.

Stay tuned for more box office updates.

