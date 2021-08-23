Karan Johar took his social media feed earlier this month and left his fans excited as he announced his next directorial titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film is a comedy-drama, and the makers took the moment last week to reveal the first look of their Rani and Rocky. The video has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section. Read on and don’t forget to vote.

The video that announces that the film goes son floors, takes us through the prep that is going into shaping the movie that also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. We meet Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in their avatars they will have in the movie. While Ranveer is at his casual best, Alia is winning the frame in a saree paired with loose curls and a red bindi.

Catch the video right here and don’t forget to vote.

