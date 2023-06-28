Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stays on to be a good choice amongst the audience, what with the film maintaining good footfalls even after the release of biggie Adipurush and new arrival 1920: Horrors of the Heart. In fact collections of all the three films is pretty similar around the 1 crore range but for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke it’s a big deal since it’s in its fourth week currently and still managing to collect as much.

After bringing in 0.99 crore on Monday, the film has stayed ultra steady on Tuesday as well with 0.90 crore coming in.

Last week, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had in fact seen an upswing from Wednesday onwards so it has to be seen if the story repeats itself. It could well turn out to be the case since there is partial holiday of Eid tomorrow which means evening and night shows today could be better. That may well take it past the 1 crore mark again.

The film has now reached 80.91 crores and the fourth week could well close around 83 crores mark. Post that, 85 crores would be reached before close of fifth weekend itself and thereafter the numbers would get down to lakhs in a daily basis, something that will keep adding on to its journey towards the 90 crores mark. Rest assured, the film will get good showcasing in weeks to come as well and for audiences who haven’t watched it so far, there would be options available in at least a show or two in every major multiplex till Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani arrives on 28th July.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

