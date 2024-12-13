It’s been a rollercoaster day for Allu Arjun. Earlier in the morning, the superstar was arrested in connection with the stampede case at Sandhya Theatre, Hyderabad. Although he is released on interim bail, his colleagues from Indian cinema have spoken in his favor. Scroll below for all the details!

The police officials took the Pushpa 2 actor to the Chikkadpally police station, where the authorities questioned him. He was presented before the Telangana High Court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. But there was a twist in the tale as the South superstar was granted interim bail shortly after. Many renowned personalities, including Rana Daggubati and Chiranjeevi, arrived at his residence to show their support.

Celebrities come in defense of Allu Arjun

At a recent event for Baby John, Varun Dhawan said, “Blame can’t be placed on just one person. Safety protocols can’t be solely the responsibility of an actor. We can inform people around us. The incident was tragic and I express my condolences, but blame can’t be placed on just one person.”

On the other hand, Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna wrote on X/ Twitter, “I can’t believe what I am seeing right now.. The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident. However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking.”

I can’t believe what I am seeing right now.. The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident. However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking. — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 13, 2024

“What happened in that theater was horrible and unfortunate. A Mother lost her life. But what’s happening today feels extremely harsh against @alluarjun garu. One horrible tragedy followed by this. Just heartbreaking,” tweeted Adivi Sesh.

What happened in that theater was horrible and unfortunate. A Mother lost her life. But what’s happening today feels extremely harsh against @alluarjun garu. One horrible tragedy followed by this.

Just 💔 — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) December 13, 2024

Raayan actor Sudeep Kishan also showed his support for Allu Arjun. He wrote, “How can One Man be Held Responsible for an extremely unfortunate Crowd Event Gone Wrong, Especially in a country that thrives on its Population & Celebratory Gatherings, We need to learn from this & make sure it doesn repeat again rather than point blame Love You Allu Arjun Anna.”

Jersey actor Nani tweeted, “I wish the kind of enthusiasm government authorities and media show in anything related to people from cinema was also there for the regular citizens. We would have lived in a better society. That was an unfortunate incident and it was heart breaking. We should all learn from the disaster and be lot more careful here after and introduce measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again. We are all at fault here. One person is not responsible for this.”

Vivek Anand Oberoi left a lengthy post and an excerpt from his tweet read, “I leave you all with a question: If this same accident had happened at a campaign rally of an important state or national candidate, would the police arrest them? Would they blame them for a law and order issue and treat the governmental figure the way Allu is being treated? Is this fair? I understand the police are doing their duty, but don’t you think the system can be improved to prevent such incidents?”

Kangana Ranaut at at Agenda Aaj Tak, “It is very unfortunate, I am a very big supporter of Allu Arjun ji. Having said that, you have to set an example. He has got the bail. But just because we are high-profile people, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have any consequences. People’s lives are very precious. Be it smoking ads or a crowded theatre, I think they (the Pushpa 2 team) were present at the event. Everybody should have accountability.”

More about the incident

On December 4, Allu Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre for the premiere of Pushpa 2. Unfortunately, his allegedly unplanned arrival led to a stampede as the theatre owners did not take the necessary provisions for his entry and exit. Even the police officials were not informed about the visit. A stampede took place at the venue, which led to the death of a 35-year-old woman, and her son is critical.

Deceased Revathi’s husband is now ready to withdraw the case since he learned about Allu Arjun’s arrest.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Star Allu Arjun Arrested! No Relief Despite Apology + 25 Lacs Compensation After Women’s Death In Hyderabad Stampede

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News