Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 continues to dominate the box office. However, just a few hours ago, the actor was unexpectedly arrested. The arrest was linked to the tragic death of a woman at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre due to a massive crowd gathered at the venue. The crowd erupted following Allu Arjun’s visit, leading to the unfortunate incident. However, the arrest of the Pushpa 2 star hasn’t set well with his fans, who are calling it unfair.

Fans Support Allu Arjun & Call His Arrest Unfair

Shocking!🚨 Sending Allu Arjun to Jail is completely unnecessary in this case He has not done this intentionally, He is a well established actor, not a Habitual Criminal & not absconding Hope High Court grant him Bail 🤞#AlluArjunArrest #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/bikK2bDliH — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) December 13, 2024

Still trying to figure out how he is involved. Allu Arjun is being targeted for political reasons ✌️ https://t.co/6hPurIF1G4 — ɪɴᴋᴏꜱʜɪ🇮🇳 (@inkoTweets) December 13, 2024

Soon after Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun’s arrest, the internet was flooded with messages of support from fans. Their disappointment grew when the actor was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. One viewer on Twitter (X) wrote, “Sending Allu Arjun to jail is completely unnecessary in this case; he didn’t do this intentionally.” The fan defended him, stating that the respected actor was not a habitual offender.

Another fan shared visuals of Allu Arjun meeting his family after the arrest, calling them “heart-breaking.” Some fans even questioned the actor’s involvement in the incident, speculating that he might be targeted for political reasons.

Varun Dhawan Also Showed His Support For The Pushpa 2 Actor

Actors cannot take everything upon themselves, they can only advise those around them to take care. My condolences to them, but it is unfair to place everything on one person – Varun Dhawan Reacts to Allu Arjun’s Arrest #AlluArjunArrest #VarunDhawan #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2 pic.twitter.com/7BJNkfZDZ8 — Prabhu Venkatesh (@itsmeprabhu1993) December 13, 2024

Not only fans but also actors like Varun Dhawan have come out supporting the Pushpa 2 star. While promoting his film Baby John at an event, Varun stated that blaming one person for everything is unfair. He affirmed that actors cannot control every situation but can only advise those around them to be cautious. Varun firmly expressed his condolences for the unfortunate incident but still called the arrest unfair.

South Actor Nani Defends Allu Arjun And Criticizes The Media & Government

I wish the kind of enthusiasm government authorities and media show in anything related to people from cinema was also there for the regular citizens. We would have lived in a better society. That was an unfortunate incident and it was heart breaking. We should all learn from the… — Nani (@NameisNani) December 13, 2024

After Varun Dhawan, actor Nani also stepped forward to share his opinion on the matter. He heavily criticized media houses and the government for being overly enthusiastic about the issue simply because a cinema personality was involved.

He remarked that the same enthusiasm should also be shown for incidents involving regular citizens. Nani further added that while the incident is heart-breaking, one person cannot be held solely responsible for it. Fans of Allu Arjun praised both Nani and Varun Dhawan for showing their support and standing up for the Pushpa 2 actor.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: “Allu Arjun Not Responsible, Police Did Not Inform Me…”: Deceased’s Husband Breaks Silence, Pushpa 2 Actor Granted Bail!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News