Pushpa 2 is dominating the Indian screens, and how! Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer continues to enjoy impressive footfalls in theatres nationwide. It’s the beginning of a bonanza weekend as the action thriller maintained a strong hold on the second Friday. Scroll below for the early trends of day 9.
Box Office Collection
Till Thursday, Pushpa 2: The Rule had made a box office collection of 736.25 crores net in all languages in India. It maintained the 35 crore+ streak, as 38 crores came in on day 8. Given the film showed such an excellent hold during the regular working days, one could only imagine the jump during the second weekend. And it would be safe to say that it did not disappoint!
Day 9 Early Estimates
As per the early trends flowing in, Pushpa 2 has added another 36-38 crores to its kitty on day 9. It stayed on similar lines as 38 crores earned on the previous day. The occupancies remained good throughout the day. Now all eyes are on the second weekend.
Take a look at the Pushpa 2 box office breakdown below:
Week 1: 699.25 crore
Day 8: 38 crores
Day 9: 36-38 crores (estimates)
The overall 9-day total at the Indian box office will now land somewhere between 772.25-774.25 crores. And with that, Allu Arjun starrer has crossed the 775 crore mark like a cakewalk!
Pushpa 2: The Rule vs RRR
History has been created as Pushpa 2 is now officially the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It has done so by surpassing the lifetime collection of RRR, which made box office collection of 772 crores, all languages included. It is also to be mentioned that the Allu Arjun starrer has unlocked the milestone in only 9 days, which is unreal, unimaginable, and unbeatable!
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
